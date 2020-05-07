Microsoft said during today’s Xbox 20/20 event that hundreds of developers working on games for the Xbox Series X video game console coming this fall.

Sarah Bond, the head of partnerships at Microsoft Xbox, said that their partners are all over the world. In the screenshot Microsoft showed off, you can see some of the biggest supporters of the console. Notable companies include big companies such as Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, 2K, Capcom, Bungie, Dontnod, Epic Games, Hi-Rez Studios, Gearbox, Konami, Koch Media, Pearl Abyss, Perfect World, Roblox, Sega, Saber Interactive, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, Wargaming, PUBG, Remedy, and Crystal Dynamics.

But there are also plenty of smaller studios or newer studios on the list, like Athlon, Bosso, Humble Bundle, Private Division, Devolver, Team 17, Playdead, Playful Studios, and many more.

All of the games included will be optimized for Xbox Series X, meaning they are built to take full advantage of Xbox Series X with features that make games look and feel incredible such as 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, and fast load times.

Microsoft’s Matt Booty said Xbox will reveal its own games produced by internal studios in July.