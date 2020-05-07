Scorn is a new atmospheric first-person horror adventure game for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X video game console.

Microsoft unveiled the game at its Xbox 20/20 event for new titles coming for its Xbox Series X game console this fall.

The title from the Ebb Software development studio is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world.”

Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a nonlinear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself, Ebb said. It sure looked creepy in the trailer, with a kind of Alien or Prometheus feel.

Every location contains its own theme, story, puzzles, and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.

Microsoft unveiled 13 new titles coming to Xbox Series X from a variety of partners, big and small, across the industry, including Ubisoft, Deep Silver and Bloober Team.

All of the games included will be optimized for Xbox Series X, meaning they are built to take full advantage of Xbox Series X with features that make games look and feel incredible such as 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing, and fast load times.