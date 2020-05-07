Second Extinction is coming from Systemic Reaction for Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X video game console.

Second Extinction is an intense three-player cooperative shooter, and your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. I loved the look and action of this game, where it looks like you get all sorts of weaponry to take out hordes of fast-moving dinosaurs like velociraptors.

Microsoft unveiled the game at its Xbox 20/20 event for new titles coming for its Xbox Series X game console this fall.

Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a combination of weapons, abilities, and skills to take on the vast number of enemies. Systemic Reaction says you “fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore — it’s up to you to reclaim Earth.” It sounds a bit like Monster Hunter or Dauntless, but we’ll see what it looks like.

Microsoft unveiled 13 new titles coming to Xbox Series X from a variety of partners, big and small, across the industry, including Ubisoft, Deep Silver and Bloober Team.

All of the games included will be optimized for Xbox Series X, meaning they are built to take full advantage of Xbox Series X with features that make games look and feel incredible such as 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, and fast load times.

The game will have a closed beta test on Steam this summer. It is coming from Systemic Reaction, a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group based in Stockholm and Malmö.

You have to team up with two other players to reclaim Earth from mutated dinosaurs. It’s an action game that forces players to think fast and shoot faster in short but intense combat operations across a beautiful yet dangerous frozen world. You can battle everything from “electric raptors” to T-Rexes.

“I’m very proud of what our team has created,” said Tobias Andersson, managing director at Systemic Reaction, in a statement. “As a live game, we plan to support Second Extinction long-term, as we do with all our titles. We can’t wait for players to team up, start playing, and become part of our community.”

Made by a small group of 35 developers from 15 different countries, Second Extinction is the first title developed by the division’s team in Malmö, Sweden. It is also coming for the Xbox One and PC.