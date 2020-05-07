Microsoft showed off gameplay for its upcoming Xbox Series X console during today’s Inside Xbox stream. The event focused on third-party games, including heavy-hitters like Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and EA’s Madden 21.

You can find info about every title highlighted during the show below, along with the trailers that Microsoft showed for each one during the event. May of these games will support Smart Delivery, which means cross-saves and cross-purchase support between Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

We already knew that Ubisoft’s Viking take on the Assassin’s Creed franchise was heading to Xbox Series X, and now we got to see the open-world game in action. Valhalla will take advantage of Smart Delivery on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Bright Memory Infinite

This game combines first-person shooter and action game mechanics in a futuristic setting. It’s fast-paced and features some wild wind effects. You also get to drive a car, so that’s fun!

Call of the Sea

This first-person puzzle game takes place during the 1930s on a South Pacific island. It will also support Smart Delivery.

Chorus

From Deep Silver, Chorus is a sci-fi game about a starfighter pilot that is coming in 2021. And, yes, it will support Smart Delivery.

Dirt 5

Oh, look, a next generation racing game! This is actually the 14th game overall in the Colin McRae Rally series. It’s all about off-road racing, which you could probably have guessed from a title like Dirt. Based on the video Microsoft showed, Mud may be a more appropriate name.

Madden NFL 21

It’s Madden! It’s video game football! And it’s on Xbox Series X! Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, introduced the game. It will support Smart Delivery.

Scarlet Nexus

This is another game with a futuristic setting, this time focusing on psycho-kinesis powers. Scarlet Nexus is from Bandai Namco (so, unsurprisingly, it has a an anime aesthetic), and it will have Smart Delivery support.

Scorn

Scorn is a first-person adventure game with a strong emphasis on horror. It has a pretty big Alien vibe. Scorn will also be available for Game Pass.

Second Extinction

This is a shooter with three-player cooperative action, with you and your friends teaming up to fight off dinosaurs. Ohhhh, Second Extinction. I get it. Cute. Also, this one has Smart Delivery.

The Ascent

Ascent is a top-down shooter/action-RPG that you can play solo or with two-player co-op. It takes place in a cyberpunk world, and the game will support Smart Delivery.

The Medium

This is a psychological horror game from Bloober Team, the studio behind the Blair Witch game. The composer from the Silent Hill series, Akira Yamaoka, is working on the title.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines II

Bloodlines II had its announcement last year, and now we know that it is coming to Xbox Series X. It’ll also have Smart Delivery support.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The game that I used to know as Yakuza 7 is already out in Japan on PlayStation 4, but it’ll be a part of the Series X’s launch. And, once again, it will support Smart Delivery.