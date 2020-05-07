The Yakuza series is getting a new entry with Like A Dragon, and it will be a launch title for Xbox Series X.

Microsoft revealed Yakuza: Like A Dragon today during its Xbox 20/20 gameplay event today, a video that focused on third-party games. Yakuza is from Sega, and this is the eighth installment (counting the prequel, Yakuza 0) in the open-world franchise. Combined, the franchise has sold over 12 million copies.

Yakuza will also support Smart Delivery, which means that Like A Dragon is also coming to Xbox One. If you buy it for the older platform, you’ll get it for free (with crossplay) on Series X. This will encourage people to keep buying games for their Xbox One even when the Series X launch looms. And right now, Sony has not announced something similar to Smart Delivery for PlayStation 5, which could give Microsoft an advantage going into the start of the next generation of consoles.

The games focus on the Japanese crime world. Most entries have been focused real-time action, but Like A Dragon is a turn-based role-playing game. It has been available in Japan since January but only for PlayStation 4. Securing the title for the launch of its new console gives Microsoft something that should please fans of Japanese games.