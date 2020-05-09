As any working professional will tell you — PDFs, or Adobe’s portable document format, is now the standard among numerous industries.

When it comes to viewing, editing, signing, and sharing documents, PDFs are likely involved.

They’re super simple to send and receive through email, unfortunately doing anything more, e.g., signing and adding notes, can be complicated for the unfamiliar and involve premium subscriptions.

Luckily, there’s the $30 PDF Expert, an Apple Editors’ Choice Winner, to help you navigate and master PDFs.

In their review, Apple’s editors called PDF Expert a “full-featured powerhouse makes it easy to organize, annotate and edit your PDF library.”

With PDF Expert, you can edit essential files like a pro, add signatures, merge and separate pages, add a password, and a whole lot more.

That last bit is pretty crucial, especially when dealing with sensitive or classified information.

You’ll be able to share your PDFs across multiple iPhones, iPads, and Macs, as well as clients, coworkers, and just about anyone else remotely.

Consider all of the benefits and time you’d save going all-digital can provide. With PDF Expert, you can fill out a job application or a 1099 tax form without the need to turn on your printer, or re-learn how to use a scanner. Pretty convenient, right?

Better still, this license can be used among three different devices and offers multiple language options, including German, Spanish, Italian, and French, to name a few.

Typically, this software will run you about $80. But with this limited time offer, you can take 62 percent off retail price bringing the price to just $29.99 (and you can use the software for life). For small business owners and any other working professionals, this is a particularly good buy and a handy tool to have, especially when working from home.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.