Google Play has announced its Change the Game Design Challenge for students to submit ideas for original mobile games.

Aude Gandon, global brand director at Google Play, said in a blog post, “Starting today, we’re accepting applications for our 2020 Change the Game Design Challenge. And with schools closed for the year and many of you spending extra time at home, we’re shaking things up.”

To apply, students between the ages of 13 and 18 can submit their idea for an original mobile game, along with a statement on why they’re passionate about gaming or what change they’d like to see in the gaming industry.

The applications will be open from May 11 to July 31, and then Google Play will hold online workshops starting in June and running through the end of summer.

If selected for the workshop, participants are grouped with a few others for a four-session crash course on game development hosted by Girls Make Games. In these sessions, participants will learn to design, animate, and publish their game with experts in the field.

Upon completion, participants will have a playable prototype of their game and will receive all course materials, Change the Game swag, a certificate of completion, and a new Chromebook to continue their game development journey.

Image Credit: Google Play

The program is designed for those who are passionate about their work and ready to use their imagination to make a difference, Gandon said. No prior game development experience is necessary.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to build a game of your own, tell us your idea — if you want to play it, we want to hear it,” Gandon said.

The program has been revamped “to bring your inspiration to life,” Gandon said.