Origin PC continues to launch products for gamers and enterprise workers who are sheltering at home, as it unveiled its new EVO17-S gaming laptop and NT-17 workstation laptop.

Both laptops are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX Super graphics cards with Max-Q design and an Intel Core 10th Gen processor

featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads.

Each laptop offers high-end performance, a 17.3-inch screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, and improved battery life in a sleek and portable chassis.

The machines feature real-time ray-tracing, which brings realistic shadows and lighting to games and graphics performance. The laptops can sport up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super card.

The Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10875H processor can hit a 5.1GHz clock speed using Intel Max Turbo with an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core processor. The EVO17-S and NT-17 laptops are capable of supporting 64GB RAM to make it ready to run multiple programs at the same time.

Customers can choose from different narrow bezel display options for the EVO17-S and NT-17, such as a 17.3-inch 240Hz 1080p display for fast-paced multiplayer games, a 60Hz UHD display that can show 100% of Adobe RGB colors, and a 144Hz 1080p display for general use.

Image Credit: Origin PC

Additional displays can be connected to the laptops via Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort. As customers expect with the EVO and NT line of ORIGIN PC laptops, the all-new EVO17-S and NT-17 laptops are 5.07 pounds and .78 inches thick.

The laptops start at $2,000 and are available now at ORIGINPC.com.

Oteher features include: