Ubisoft announced today that it will host a digital event on July 12: Ubisoft Forward. The publisher is calling the show an “E3-style showcase.”

E3 proper is cancelled this year. This event will broadcast about a month later than when Ubisoft would normally put on its E3 show. The stream will include “exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and plenty more.” With no E3 this summer, it is up to individual publishers and other parties, like Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest, to fill the void via digital events.

Ubisoft already has several high-profile games in development, including the recently-announced Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and other titles like Watch Dogs: Legion and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine. And then there are projects we haven’t heard details about in some time, like the pirate-themed Skull & Bones, Gods & Monsters, and Beyond Good and Evil 2.

We could hear about any of these games and more during the show. And while Ubisoft promises “exciting reveals,” that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to see any new games announced, although it is possible. Still, with so much already in the pipeline, Ubisoft may want to focus on getting some of these games released.

Although, as sure as death and taxes, I imagine we will see a new Just Dance.