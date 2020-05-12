The pandemic has affected almost every industry in the world and it has thrown more than 20 million Americans out of work. But almost all big video game companies are hiring, based on crowdsourced data from Candor, which negotiates salaries for tech workers. The company said that its data shows that there are 10 times more video game companies that are hiring than firing right now. Sledgehammer Games reported this week that it has more than 100 positions to fill.

Candor has been giving a real-time picture of the economy as it has been reporting what employees and job seekers are saying about whether firms are hiring, laying off workers, or freezing employment during the COVID-19 crisis. But video game companies are one of the few industries that have seen an uptick in demand as people who are sheltering in place spend more of their time playing games.

Candor reported that its crowdsourced data shows these firms (mostly in the U.S. but many are multinationals) are all hiring:

2K Games — hiring for both publishing and studios

Activision — hiring

Amazon Game Studios — hiring

ArenaNet — hiring

Atari — hiring

Bandai Namco — Hiring in multiple departments (marketing, social, etc.)

Beenox — hiring

Behaviour Interactive — hiring

Bethesda — hiring in game development

Blizzard — hiring (hundreds of roles open)

Bungie — hiring

Discord — hiring

Electronic Arts — hiring

Epic Games – hiring

Gameloft — hiring

Google Stadia — select openings

King — Hiring, internships cancelled

Niantic –hiring

Nintendo — hiring

Oculus VR — hiring

Razer — hiring

Riot Games — hiring

Roblox — hiring

Rockstar — hiring

Rovio Entertainment — hiring

Sledgehammer Games — hiring

Sony Playstation — hiring

Take-Two — hiring

Twitch — hiring

Ubisoft — hiring

Zynga — hiring