As part of its financial results today, Sony revealed that lifetime sales for PlayStation 4 have now passed 110.4 million.

That number was at 108.9 million in February. The PS4 came out back in 2013. Today, the console is on its last leg, with the PlayStation 5 set to release later this year.

During the last financial quarter, January to March, Sony sold 1.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles. That is down from the 2.6 million machines that Sony moved during the same period last year, showing how sales for PS4 are slowing as many hold out for the newer hardware. But the PS4 isn’t done yet. Major exclusives, like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima are releasing this summer.

PlayStation 4 has been a big hit, becoming the No. 2 best-selling home console of all time. It is behind the PlayStation 2, which sold around 155 million machines. Sadly for the PS4, it looks unlikely to pass its older brother.

Maybe that’s a task for PS5. And while Sony admitted that the ongoing pandemic has “presented some challenges,” the new console is still set to launch this holiday season.