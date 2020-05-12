Sony wants you to know when you are buying one of its games. To ensure that consumers appreciate the publisher’s first-party efforts, Sony Interactive Entertainment is bringing together all of its studios under a new branding moniker: PlayStation Studios. All of the company’s in-house development studios will live under this designation.

This new branding will begin appearing in PlayStation 5 games. Sony won’t have it ready to appear in The Last of Us: Part II or Ghosts of Tsushima on PlayStation 4, though.

As part of this rollout, Sony introduced a new animated emblem that it will place in games, trailers, and commercials. If you’ve seen the Marvel Studios animation, then you know what to expect. You can see the PlayStation Studios opening for yourself by clicking play on the video above.

“We think this is a good way to let consumers know that, if they see it, then the quality games they’ve come to expect from us are here,” Sony Interactive Entertainment global marketing boss Eric Lempel told GamesIndustry.biz. “And this brand will exist for well-known existing franchises, as well as brand new franchises that we have yet to explore.”

The opening includes recognizable characters from games like Uncharted, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ratchet & Clank.

This also represents the latest squeak of news out of Sony regarding the PlayStation 5. The company continues to hold many details close to its chest. And it instead has slowly dripped out info about the DualSense controller and the PS5 logo over the last several months.

In that context, this feels like yet another stopgap on the path to real PS5 news. Sony is still planning an event for early June, based on our reporting. So those details are still potentially weeks away.