Sennheiser has started making wireless gaming headsets. But up to this point, I haven’t love its takes on this form factor. The Sennheiser GSP 670 has wonderful audio, and I find it rather comfortable. But every time I picked it up, the battery was dead. Well, the company has addressed that issue head-on with its GSP 370. And the result is a much improved user experience.

What you’ll like

Sennheiser GSP 370’s battery can last a week

Sennheiser packed a huge battery into the GSP 370, and the result is incredible battery life. The company’s marketing says the headset lasts for 100 hours on one charge, and I think that is a fair number.

When I test a headset like this, I’m not trying to just look for raw numbers. I want to understand what it’s like to live with it. For example, how often does it just work when I pick it up and put it on? Well, in this regard, the GSP 370 is fantastic. I don’t remember the last time I charged it — easily more than a week. And yet day after day, it continues to chug along.

That kind of battery life ensures that you don’t have to plan your gameplay around the headset. You don’t need to always be thinking about charging the headset. The chances are good that when you’re ready to play, so is the Sennheiser GSP 370.

Surprisingly comfortable

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is still bulky, but it doesn’t feel that way when you’re wearing it. It mostly melts away once you have it on.

That comfort lasts through all-day wear as long as you’re wearing it over both ears. If you try to keep one earcup on and the other off, the tight fit can dig into your ear. That doesn’t feel great. But when you wear it properly, you’ll forget you have it on.

Great Sennheiser sound

When it comes to the audio quality, Sennheiser once again nails it. I found it to have a similar sound to the GSP 670. It fills your ear with clean highs and mid-tones. You’ll find a lot of distinction between sounds.

During gaming, I found the GSP 370 both overwhelming and detailed. It hits you with a broad wall of sounds, but you can still pick out the elements that you need to hear.

I’m also impressed with the bass. It has an intense quality to it without resorting to distortion.

What you won’t like

Microphone is bad even by wireless standards

The biggest failing of the GSP 370 is the mic. It sounds shoddy and cheap. This is not unusual for wireless headsets, but even compared to other headsets in this category, the GSP 370’s mic sounds bad.

Will your teammates hear you on Discord? Probably. But you won’t sound like someone who spent $200 on a gaming headset. That’s a problem, because you are someone who spent $200 on a gaming headset.

Conclusion

I can live with the GSP 370’s mic in exchange for the phenomenal battery life. A headset that works almost every time you pick it up is so worth it. When it finally does die, you’ll obviously need to charge it again. But then you’re good to go for another week or more.

If you need a better mic, go with the HyperX Cloud Flight S, which is also excellent at $160. That has wireless charging, which can eliminate battery concerns as well. But if you don’t want to buy a separate wireless charging pad, the Sennheiser GSP 370 is the way to go.

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is available now for $200. Sennheiser sent a sample unit to GamesBeat for the purpose of this review.