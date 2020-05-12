Mobile games publisher Playrix‘s catalog has earned over 1.1 billion downloads, according to market research Sensor Tower.

Playrix specializes in free-to-play casual mobile games, like the match-3 puzzler Gardenscapes, which released back in 2010. This is Playrix’s most popular title, accounting for 324 million of those 1.1 billion downloads. Its 2017 spin-off, Homescapes, is next with 312.4 million downloads.

“To put this into perspective among the top five publishers for puzzle category spending, the number of installs Playrix has seen since the beginning of 2014 is about 40% of category leader King’s downloads during the same period, but nearly 76% of another puzzle player, Zynga’s, entire catalog,” Sensor Tower told GamesBeat. “At the same time, it’s nearly double the number of installs of puzzle category heavyweight Jam City’s lineup since the start 2014 and more than four times the downloads of Toy Blast and Toon Blast publisher Peak Games.”

Playrix is based in Russia, but its games are most popular in the U.S., with the country accounting for 12.8% of all downloads. India is No.2 with 10.3%, followed by Russia with 7.5%. Most downloads have happened on Android devices, with Google Play making up 72.7% of the 1.1 billion number. Apple devices take the remaining 27.3%.