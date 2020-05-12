Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is coming back. Activision has done the work to put that franchise together again, and it’s starting with an upgrade of the original games. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (that’s the full name) aims to faithfully re-store those games with 4K visuals and more.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $40. Developer Vicarious Visions, which has worked on the Tony Hawk games nearly from the beginning, is overseeing this project.

“Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series” said Jen Oneal, the studio head at Vicarious Visions. “We’re taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We’re confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for.”

And yes, this means that Activision and Tony Hawk are working together again.

“The original Tony Hawk Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today,” said Tony Hawk. “I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers — and existing fans — to grow the sport even further.”

And hopefully the games can start to undo the tragedy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, which is garbage.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is faithful to your memories

With Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Vicarious Visions is aiming to bring back the experience of your youthful memories. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the studio is rebuilding the exact same games but with better visuals. But, for the most part, everything is the same.

You’ll find all the stages. And skaters like Elissa Steamer, Eric Koston, and Rune Glifberg are all returning alongside Tony Hawk.

But Vicarious Visions is slightly updating Tony Hawk 1 + 2 to be more in line with the later entries in the series. This primarily comes in the form of reverts that continue to tie combos together after vert tricks. This did not originally appear in the skateboarding game until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, but it turned into a key feature throughout every other game.

Bringing the revert back into the first two games ensures that THPS will feel like people picture it in their heads. And it’s exactly what I want from a 4K upgrade. Let’s just hope that Vicarious Visions, which did the incredible Game Boy Advance version of THPS 2, nails the rest of the game as well.