Remakes are the rage these days, and 2K’s Hangar 13 studio is teasing one today with the announcement of the Mafia: Trilogy project.

The embedded trailer doesn’t show much, but more information will be available on May 19. Take-Two Interactive’s 2K Games label owns the Mafia series. The first game in the series, Mafia, debuted in 2002 and was developed by 2K Czech (Illusion Softworks). The second game, Mafia II, debuted in 2010 and was also made by 2K Czech.

Hangar 13 created Mafia III, which debuted in 2016. All told, the series sold more than 10 million copies. The original game took place in a fictional American city during the Prohibition years of the 1930s, and it depicted a feud between the Salieri and Morello mafia families. It starred Thomas “Tommy” Angelo as a taxi driver thrust into the feud.

Mafia II was set in the 1940s and early 1950s in New York. The main character is Sicilian immigrant Vito Scaletta, who returns from the U.S. Army after World War II and finds his family indebted to a loan shark. He works for the mob to pay off the debt.

And Mafia III was what I considered to be a masterful triple-A game (albeit buggy) with a great story. The third-person action-adventure game was set in an open world based on the city of New Orleans. You play as Lincoln Clay, who seeks revenge for the murder of his adoptive family.