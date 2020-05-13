Dell’s Alienware division likes to position its gaming hardware as cool for gamers. And now it’s getting cooler with liquid-cooled graphics for its latest high-end gaming gear.

Alienware’s laptops and gaming hardware always push the edge, and now it’s offering its latest cooling technology to ensure that its machines can run at high speeds while running high-end games.

Alienware Area-51m

The line-up includes the Alienware Area-51m, which the company calls world’s most powerful gaming laptop. It is based on the Legend industrial design, with upgradeable and overclockable desktop processors and graphics. It sports a new 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processor with 10 cores and 20 threads and up to 5.3GHz with thermal velocity boost.

It has Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology to increase airflow and boost performance. The cooling tech has a honeycomb air-intake panel above the keyboard, larger fan blades, and feet for better elevation. It has a first with vapor chamber cooling and up to 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation on select configurations to help maintain power levels for uninterrupted, marathon gaming sessions.

It also has AMD Radeon RX graphics card options. The laptop has a 17-inch UHD screen with a high refresh rate FHD panel, with options up to 300Hz.

The keyboard features 1.7mm of key travel, N-key rollover technology, and per-key RGB LED lighting that’s fully customizable. It’s available June 9 with a starting price of $3,050. For a closer look at the new Alienware Area-51m laptop, check it out on the Alienware Arena.

Alienware m15 and m17 laptops

Image Credit: Alienware

Alienware is also unveiling the Alienware m15/m17 — thin and powerful gaming laptops packed with power and performance. These machines prioritize both gaming performance and a thin profile.

And it is showing the Alienware Aurora — esports desktop, now available with new graphics liquid cooling technology.

Paired with the fastest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, this generation m15/m17 is unlocked for overclocking on the i9-10980HK processors. The m15 and m17 also feature Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design. It has HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology to keep power levels high to push performance for the long haul.

The m17 gamer also gets maximum graphics performance with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

The m15/m17 models have up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, a Micro-SD media card reader, Thunderbolt 3 capable of PD fast charging, along with new internal graphics options for higher frames-per-second (Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon GPUs) and color options including: Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Light (both of which are now formulated with a new High Endurance Clear Coat for advanced stain resistance).

The latest version is available May 21 with a starting price of $1,500 (for the 15-inch screen) and $1,550 (for the 17-inch).

Alienware Aurora desktop

Image Credit: Alienware

Alienware pioneered the first liquid-cooled desktop in 2004, and now it is introducing its first PCI-e liquid cooling graphics on the Alienware Aurora. It’s available with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics and will deliver up to a 19.5% temperature reduction and up to a 69.2% noise reduction.

With this new add, gamers can now get liquid cooled processors and liquid cooled graphics.

Designed for tool-less upgrades, Aurora now makes it easier to frag the competition with 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, HyperX FURY XMP DDR4 memory and an optional 1000-watt power supply. The machine has options for upgradeable configurations for overclockers, and it has a new ambient light ring that adds a fully customizable 4th AlienFX lighting zone on the Lunar Light models.

It is available now with price starting at $1,130.

Alienware also has a new Alienware 25 Gaming monitor that operates at 360Hz. Lastly, for our budget-conscious gamers, Dell also updated the Dell G3 15 and G5 15 at prices starting at $780.