Nintendo has a surprise for Mario fans. The publisher is working on a new Paper Mario game, and it’s launching soon for Nintendo Switch. Paper Mario: The Origami King debuts July 17 with an all new story and characters for $60. And Nintendo revealed the game in two-minute trailer, which you can watch by clicking play above.

Paper Mario: The Origami King brings back the two-dimensional plumber from the previous games. This time, however, he is fighting off “an origami menace,” according to Nintendo. And that threat has already overtaken familiar territory including Princess Peach’s castle. The trailer opens with an origami Peach threatening Mario by demanding that he fold himself as a sign of respect. When Mario refuses, she throws him down a pit.

But this game doesn’t just have a new enemy. Mario will also have a new partner named Olivia. She is a good piece of origami — and here I thought all origami was evil! But Mario and Olivia will also get help from the Toads and even a folded-up version of Bowser.

On the gameplay side of things, Mario will also acquire the 1,000-Fold Arms ability. This gives the hero extendable arms for solving puzzles and more.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the “traditional Paper Mario” game that I referenced in my March report about Nintendo’s release schedule. Nintendo dropped the announcement suddenly and outside of a Direct because the company is struggling with the work-from-home transition.

But Nintendo obviously has games in the works. Intelligent Systems only oversaw Tecmo Koei’s production of Fire Emblem: Three Houses because it was working on this. Other Nintendo studios will have games ready for release soon, as well. That includes the 3D Mario remasters, but it should also include Pikmin 3 Deluxe.