Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven announced today that Island Bound, a new expansion for Prison Architect, will launch on June 11 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Prison Architect launched in 2015, and the indie game has manged to attract over four million players. The jail simulation game is available for consoles, mobile, and PC. Introversion Software was the original developer of Prison Architect, and Paradox Interactive acquired the rights to the title in 2019, putting Double Eleven in charge of development for content like this expansion.

As the name suggests, Island Bound gives you new cosmetic options for your prison to give it more of a nautical feel. You can also add ferry and helicopter transportation hubs for your prison, which can help bring in supplies and prisoners. However, these could become avenues for escape.

So, if you ever dreamed of creating your own Alcatraz (which seems kind of like a weird thing to dream about, but I guess I shouldn’t judge), mark June 11 on your calendar.