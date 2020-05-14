Even though you may not be working in your busy office anymore, distractions are everywhere around the home. Whether you’re dealing with rowdy children, attention-demanding pets, or just have a noisy neighborhood, don’t you sometimes wish you could block it all out?

The Culture Audio V1 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones bring you premium sound and comfort without breaking the bank. For the record low price of just $49.99, you can finally experience some peaceful you time. With best-in-class 98 percent active noise cancellation (ANC), you can focus completely on the task at hand, even if that task is closing your eyes and enjoying a podcast.

The Culture Audio V1’s are truly Smart headphones, with a slew of features built-in for an optimal listening experience – intuitive swipe controls for volume, phone calls, and audio playback; AptX and AAC low latency tech to eliminate lag while watching TV or playing video games; and smart sensors to automatically play/pause your audio when the headphones are worn/removed. You can even utilize ambient mode to amplify the world around you while you’re out on a socially distanced walk and keep going all day with 25-35 hours of battery life (depending on ANC usage).

There will be a whole new set of distractions to deal with when the world returns to normal, from chatty coworkers to street noise caused by increased traffic. No matter what the interruption, stay in the zone with the Culture Audio V1 Headphones. To reiterate, these are currently available for only $49.99, 75 percent off of their original price. You don’t want to miss out on this deal.

