Whether you’re watching more Netflix, incessantly cleaning the house, or taking socially distant walks (as now instructed by Pokémon GO creator Niantic’s CEO), we can all take only so much of the same daily routine. With bars and music venues also shut down, it seems nearly impossible to break away and let loose a little. Thankfully, there’s a fun and engaging new skill taught by a certified pro that will have you grooving again in no time.

With the Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle, you can learn everything it takes to create your own hit songs. Over 16 hours of content spread across six courses will take you from novice to pro as quickly as you’re able. If you’re unfamiliar, Ableton Live 10 is a digital audio workstation (DAW) used by professional producers around the world to record, master, and sequence music. Though it may sound slightly intimidating to use such software, you need not worry as this bundle is ideal for beginners, providing all the knowledge you need to harness the full power of Ableton Live 10 and start making your own tracks.

Each lesson in the Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle is taught by best-selling music teacher Jason Allen. Allen has a PhD in Music and has filled the role of composer, producer, songwriter, sound designer, and DJ, so you can rest assured that you are receiving top-tier, industry-standard training from a verified professional. Join the ranks as one of Allen’s 70,000+ satisfied students who have much praise for his instruction.

“I love how he explains sound design – makes it sound so simple, and then builds from that. Great class!”

– Susan W.

If you’ve been singing the self-isolation blues, it’s time to turn it into the next club hit (you know, when clubs open again). The best part is that the Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle is currently on sale for only $29.99, more than 90 percent off MSRP.

