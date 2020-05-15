E3 is cancelled. But its spirit has left its body, and it now surrounds us at all times. We cannot escape it. We will never escape the endless E3. This has left us with a mess of announcements, events, and game trailers that are going to drop at irregular intervals throughout the summer. And that action really got going this past week with a couple of key reveals. We talk about that and more on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Activision announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. Epic is promising us the future in Unreal Engine 5. And Nintendo surprised fans with a trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King. Sony then capped off the week with a State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima, which looks like samurai/ninja Assassin’s Creed. That’s a good thing.

But all this news didn’t leave us a lot of time for games. Mike finished Dragon Quest XI, and he now considers himself a fan of that series.

Oh, and Geoff Keighley is being a bit much.

Join us, won’t you?