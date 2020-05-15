YouTuber and video producer Jake Baldino of Gameranx joins host Jeff Grubb on How Games Make Money this week to talk about his job. Jake explains how he came to accept the “YouTuber” job title over time. He also explores the back-and-forth relationship that Gameranx has with YouTube’s algorithm, viewer expectations, and sponsorships. Join us, won’t you?
