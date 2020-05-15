Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is bringing the extreme-sports classic with updated visuals. But if Activision nails the look and the physics and the trick system, it won’t matter unless it also gets the sound right. And that comes down to the soundtrack. Now, Activision and developer Vicarious Visions revealed the songs players can expect to hear in the game.

Vicarious Visions wasn’t able to get every song. In a briefing, the company explained that some licenses are more difficult to acquire today than they were in the late 1990s. But by the look of things, it made a real effort to get the vast majority of what fans are expecting.

You can listen to the soundtrack now on Spotify, but here’s the full track list:

“Police Truck” — Dead Kennedys “Superman” — Goldfinger “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” — Primus “New Girl” — The Suicide Machines “Here and Now” — The Ernies “Euro-Barge” — The Vandals “Blood Brothers” — Papa Roach “Guerilla Radio” — Rage Against The Machine” “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” — Naughty by Nature “You” — Bad Religion “When Worlds Collide” — Powerman 5000 “No Cigar” — Mlilencolin “Cyclone” — Dub Pistols “May 16” — Lagwagon “Subculture (feat. Dieselboy + Kaos VIP)” — Styles of Beyond “Heavy Metal Winner” — Consumed “Evil Eye” — Fu Manchu “Five Lessons Learned” — Swingin’ Utters

Here’s what’s missing from each game’s soundtrack:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

“Even Rude” — Villified “Speedealer” — Screamer Driver Suicidal Tendencies” — Cyco Vision “Committed” — Unsane

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

“Bring Tha Noize” — Public Enemy “B-Boy Document” — The High & Mighty, Mad Skillz, Mos Def “Out With The Old” — Alleylife

I could take or leave the missing THPS 1 tracks. Vicarious Visions got the songs that matter from that game.

For THPS 2, however, I’m going to miss all three of those songs. “Bring Tha Noize” and “Out With The Old” scream “video game skateboarding” to me. I guess I’ll just have to get my own playlist going on Spotify when the game comes out.