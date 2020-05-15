Zynga has teased the look and gameplay of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, a new match-3 mobile game made in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The company released its first video (embedded in this story) of the game today. Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, said in an interview with GamesBeat that the game is in limited testing in places like the Philippines, and it will be launching after the company gets feedback from its users.

“The game is in soft launch and it is doing really well,” Kim said.

The game may not be officially released this quarter, as Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said in an earnings call that the company was planning for new game launches in the second half of the year. Kim said that fans should stay tuned for an official date later.

In the trailer, you can see iconic locations from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe, from platform nine and three-quarters and Diagon Alley, to the Hogwarts Express and the Grand Staircase at Hogwarts. The video takes players on an advance tour of some of the settings they will visit as they progress through the puzzle gameplay.

“We’ve actually been chomping at the bit to reveal more about this game and show visuals,” Kim said. “We are developing the first Harry Potter match-3 mobile game experience. But what you’ll see in the trailer are all the iconic moments and memorable faces and places from the Harry Potter series.”

All of the art in the trailer is from the actual game.

Kim said, “We’re super excited about the partnership, and we want the fans to know we will bring all these incredible moments that bring back these incredible feelings of nostalgia and memory for players worldwide. You jump into a puzzle experience and then you interact with the characters and the key backgrounds from the iconic places.”