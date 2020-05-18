I’ve worked from home for years. Now, the whole world is learning something that I’ve known for a while. When your office is your bedroom, “work time” tends to expand to fill in every possible crevice of your life. It’s like The Blob. This is happening to E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), which has shifted from a week-long event into a series of loosely related satellite presentations that lasts for months. But even as announcement season has begun, the calendar still has some notable omissions. What is Microsoft’s next monthly Xbox Series X event, and when is Sony going to do something with PlayStation 5? Well, let’s talk about all of that right now.

When it comes to the big three hardware companies, we still don’t know everything. Or, at least, Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony haven’t officially announced exact dates for any summer reveal events. But I can give some insight about their plans, according to sources I’m keeping anonymous.

I’m using Twitter to keep track of both announced events as well as information that I’ve pulled together from trusted anonymous sources. You can find that here, but let’s actually break this all down with some detail.

Sony and PlayStation 5

Between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we seem to know just a touch less about the former. Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t shown off the console itself. We haven’t seen any games.

But that should start to change in the coming weeks. Sony has a couple of events in the works. And these should provide a closer look at the next generation.

First is a Sony event in early June. The company was originally planning this for June 4, but it is moving it around. The exact date is more nebulous now. That doesn’t mean it’s slipping by a matter of weeks, though. The early June timeframe is still the company’s current plan.

What should you expect from this early June event? Sony was putting together a roster of next-gen games (not just first-party). The shifting date, however, may cause some complications in that regard.

And I do not know if this is when Sony will finally show the physical console itself. It’s possible, but I cannot confirm that.

I do anticipate that Sony will have shown the PlayStation 5 off in detail by the start of its following event. The company is putting together one of its State of Play video presentations for early August. This will highlight a combination of current- and next-gen games.

Through August, you should still expect Sony to communicate using its blog and social channels as well.

Microsoft and Xbox Series X

Microsoft already had an Inside Xbox as part of its monthly Xbox 20/20 events. It also announced plans to show off its first-party lineup during a July event. But if it’s doing something on a monthly cadence, what about June?

Right now, the plan at Microsoft is to have another event during the second week of June. Microsoft was targeting June 10 for this, but June 9 is also possible. Unlike the May and July game showcases, the June broadcast will provide a closer look at the new Xbox console.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Now, we’ve already seen a lot from the Xbox Series X system. Microsoft even invited some outside outlets to tear down the console piece by piece. But a closer look at the X could show what it’s like to actually use.

Or, maybe, this is when Microsoft actually talks about the rumored Lockhart system. Multiple reports allege that Lockhart is a more affordable Xbox but with many of the key next-gen features, like an SSD.

To be clear, I cannot confirm Lockhart will show up at this event or even that it’s going to market.

Nintendo

Earlier this month, I reported Nintendo isn’t planning a Direct for June. As an update to that, I’ll add that Nintendo isn’t planning a Direct at all for now. It’s telling development partners not to wait for a Direct even if they have a big announcement.

As for first-party games, expect Nintendo to repeat its Paper Mario: The Origami King strategy. Surprise trailer drops out of nowhere can still build a lot of excitement. The company also doesn’t have to worry about meeting expectations if you don’t know something is coming.

And what’s coming is Pikmin 3 Deluxe, 3D Mario remasters, and Super Mario 3D World Deluxe. It could have some surprises beyond that, but it may actually wait for a Direct to get into those.

Everything else

The event calendar already has confirmed presentations like PC Gaming Show, EA Play Live, and Ubisoft Forward. But more is on the way.

Let’s get what I definitely don’t know out of the way first:

I don’t know when Warner Bros. is doing something.

Right, that means I don’t know about Batman.

Elden Ring is a video game — now you know as much as I do.

“Is ______ rumor true?” I don’t know. Maybe!

Image Credit: WB Games

I can say that you can expect some surprise announcements through the next few weeks. Also, Riot Games is planning an event for later this summer. Blizzard also has something coming in a similar time period.

As I get more, I’ll see what’s worth sharing and updating.

My goal

A quick note on the purpose of all this. I grew up glued to E3 every June. Learning about new games and hardware was always so thrilling. We now live in a world without E3, and I’m trying to navigate this replacement. I appreciate what media companies/mavens like Gamespot, IGN, and Geoff Keighley are doing, but a part of me also dislikes how E3 week has expanded into four months of piecemeal announcements.

So for my own sanity, I’m trying to glue this gaming Humpty Dumpty back together again. That has left me with a lot of information above.

My goal in sharing some of what I learn with you is to help everyone maintain the enthusiasm that I had for traditional E3.

I’ve given you accurate information, and I’ll try to let you know when things change. I hope this helps.