Apple’s mobile devices are some of the most popular products in the world. iPhones and iPads remain immensely popular for one primary reason: the operating system.

iOS and iPadOS remain easier to navigate and more intuitive than their Android competition. However, they fall short in a big way when it comes to file management.

Even for seasoned, tech-savvy consumers, navigating and managing files within those devices is challenging. Even the Files app introduced in iOS 11 feels like a half-measure.

And that’s where the iMazing iOS Device Manager can help.

This highly-rated and helpful software can help you manage and transfer files and data across your devices with ease.

Right now, VentureBeat readers can save an additional $5 on top of this software’s discounted price. For just $15, you can intelligently manage your data and never run into the low storage warning ever again.

The iMazing iOS Device Manager works with any app documents, music, and movies — ostensibly everything you care about on your iPhone or iPad.

You’ll be able to copy your music back and forth between iPhone, iPad, and your computer without using iCloud or iTunes. Photos, too, can be relocated with ease without the use of iTunes.

One significant benefit: you’ll be able to store your iPhone and iPad data for smarter backups (or filling up your iCloud’s storage.) This software gives you a lot of agency when it comes to choosing what files to transfer to new devices.

If you’re tired of seeing the “iPhone Storage Full” warning every other week, the iMazing iOS Device Manager is an essential companion to your much-beloved devices. This app, lauded by Macworld and Trustpilot and valued at over $90, can be yours for just $15 by clicking here today.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.