With the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Gamescom, the Tokyo Game Show, and just about every industry event in mothballs due to the pandemic, publishers are looking for outlets to show off their releases for the next year. If you’re one of the triple-A folk, you hold your own event. A bunch of indies have gotten together for Guerrilla Collective, an online event from June 6 to June 8.

But what if you’re a midsized publisher or a niche studio? Well, you get together with some like-minded folks and launch your own event. And that’s just what Arc System Works, Koei-Tecmo, NIS America, Sega, and 10 others have done.

Today, a group of 14 publishers are announcing New Game+ Expo, a digital event taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time June 23 on Twitch. This presentation will feature dozens of games, and since it’s a stand-in for E3 and other such events, it’ll have new game announcements and live gameplay demos. With folks still practicing social distancing, they’re looking for new ways to engage with creators, and events such as this help make those connections and highlight their games to their customers … without risking a coronavirus flareup at a convention center.

The publisher lineup includes:

Acttil

Active Gaming Media

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume

NIS America

Playism

Sega of America

SNK Corporation

Spike Chunsoft, Inc.

WayForward

Twitch will host the event on its homepage as well. New Game+ will post a schedule on its website. It’ll also post info on its Twitter stream.