One of the many CBD products taking the U.K. by storm is CBD gummies. It is discreet, delicious, long-lasting and easy to dose. Up to 6 million Brits have tried CBD, and the market is seemingly flooded with gummies and other products containing cannabidiol.

There are other popular forms, such as CBD oil and CBD cream, but gummies remain the easiest to use and fastest rising form of it. People are drawn to gummies because you can easily dose it yourself without worry and it is very easy to consume.

We have put numerous CBD gummies to the test. There are so many gummies available today, that choosing the right one can be troublesome. Of all of the CBD gummies that we have tried, we narrowed it down to the top 5 gummies that you can get in the UK. Each of these 5 gummies deliver on quality, consistency and taste.

There are several things that we considered when compiling our top 5, including:

Price

CBD extraction process

How it was manufactured

Third-party testing

How the hemp plants were sourced

All of those criteria are a great way to gage the quality of CBD gummies. Explore our reviews of the best CBD gummies that you can get now in the U.K. (for pain relief, anxiety, and sleep).

Below the reviews, we have answered some of the more common questions related to CBD gummies.

Blessed CBD gummies make dosing as easy as it can be. Their gummies come in 25 mg doses and that makes finding the right dose a breeze. They have a “tropical mix” flavor which includes lemon-line, mango, raspberry, and cherry — plus they taste very natural, sweet, and delicious.

Available to buy at BlessedCBD.co.uk/CBD-Gummies

Blessed CBD is a brand that you can trust. Although only having launched in 2019, they have quickly worked their way up to one of the leading premium CBD brands in the U.K. market. With “Best CBD Oil” awards from the likes of Reader’s Digest, us, Manchester Evening News, Daily Record, Express, We Heart, and Observer, Blessed CBD is quickly proving to be the U.K.’s first choice for CBD (cannabidiol) products.

Blessed CBD’s hemp is sourced directly from organic hemp farms in Colorado and Kentucky where some of the best organic hemp is grown. The secret to their strong and potent CBD gummies comes from their CO2 extraction process. When all is said and done, we are left with an amazing CBD product that is THC-free (non-psychoactive).

For the best CBD gummies in the U.K., you have to try Blessed CBD’s gummies.

Blessed CBD Gummies Highlights:

#1 CBD Gummies U.K.

Organic hemp extract from Colorado and Kentucky

No artificial sweeteners

Potent and effective 750mg strength

Tasty range of flavors

No need to worry about the natural taste of CBD

Lab results available online

Click here to visit BlessedCBD.co.uk

2. ZenBears CBD Gummies

All-natural and vegan and vegetarian friendly, ZenBears CBD sweets cater to everyone. Made from all-natural European hemp, their gummies are organic, tasty, and guilt free. Like any reputable CBD gummy manufacturer, ZenBears CBD gummies undergo third-party testing before they can make it to customers.

Although not as strong as Blessed CBD’s gummies, each gummy is filled with 5 mg of CBD. That is a great dose for someone new to CBD or experimenting with which dose works best for them. It is easy to go up and down with dosage strength and each bottle comes with a 100-gummy supply.

They use a CO2 extraction method which ensures that their CBD is pure and without THC.

ZenBears CBD Gummies Highlights:

500mg at £39.95 is almost a bargain

Produced in a U.K. based GMP-certified plant

Variety of fruity flavors

Vegetarian/vegan-friendly

3. Love Hemp CBD Gummy Bears

Sugar-free and savory, Love Hemp CBD gummies are delicious no matter which flavor you pick. Their 5 mg gummies come in strawberry, lemon, and orange flavors and there are several bottle sizes to choose from.

There are three choices for bottle sizes: 40, 100, or 200 count CBD gummies. That gives plenty of options for those either looking to get into CBD, or to stock up on it. And it is made in the U.K.

Love Hemp produces a lot of different types of CBD products. They make everything from creams, e-liquids, and tinctures, to gummies and spring water infused with their organic CBD. There is always something new from Love Hemp.

Love Hemp CBD Gummy Bears Highlights:

Zero THC present

All-natural ingredients

200mg for £19.99 and 500mg for £47.95 CBD chews

Several flavors to choose from (cherry mango, fruit flavors, and citrus punch)

4. CBDistillery CBD Gummies

CBDistillery CBD gummies pack a high dose of CBD. Each gummy contains a full 30 mg of CBD. When compared to the usual 10-25 mg that other CBD gummies usually contain, 30 mg is a lot to offer. The dose can easily be split in half if that is too much.

They put a lot of time into making sure that their gummies can be enjoyed by everyone. CBDistillery gummies are vegan/vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free. There are several different fruity flavors to choose from.

CBDistillery is based out of Colorado. They are newer to the CBD game, having come out in 2016. Since their inception, they have made a lot of different CBD products. Their isolates, capsules, oils, topicalsm, and gummies all come from organic hemp.

All of the CBD products that come out of CBDistillery are lab tested before hitting store shelves. They have a good track record with customers and are often given favorable reviews.

Highlights of CBDistillery Gummies:

Tested by a third party for contaminants and potency

Delicious flavors

You can get 750mg for £54.99

Gluten free and organic ingredients

Vegan gummies

​Lab test results available on request

5. Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s web makes a variety of different CBD gummies for different purposes. All of their hemp is non-GMO and comes from the finest sources available. They source their hemp products from Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado where hemp grows the best.

Following the guidelines of the American Herbal Products Association, or AHPA, they make sure their product is natural, clean, and safe.

Sleep CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web Sleep gummies are intended to help those with trouble falling or staying asleep. While CBD is useful for helping people fall asleep, the addition of melatonin cements that Charlotte’s Web Sleep gummies will do the trick.

Each gummy has 1.5 mg of melatonin and 5 mg of CBD. Like CBD, melatonin is natural. Melatonin has been backed by research in being an effective sleep aid. According to Charlotte’s Web, you should take Sleep CBD gummies 30 minutes before sleep.

A bottle of gummies has 60 gummies. They work to help get a good night’s sleep and even regulate your sleep cycle.

Highlights:

Has melatonin in it for flavoring

Made with hemp from Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado

All-natural ingredients

Great taste and quality product

Broad-spectrum CBD (includes a few phytocannabinoids)

Calm CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web has a type of CBD gummy specifically dedicated to inducing calm. Charlotte’s Web Calm CBD gummies contain lemon balm and l-theanine which help alleviate stress and anxiety. They work along with the CBD to create a calm mood.

Their Calm CBD gummies are broad-spectrum extracts that get the most out of the hemp. Lemon balm and l-theanine are great anxiety reducers on their own, but the synergy created between them compliments the organic CBD very well.

There are 60 gummies per bottle, and each gummy contains 5 mg CBD.

Highlights:

Addition of lemon balm and l-theanine

Reduces stress

Full-spectrum CBD (includes other cannabinoids/terpenes)

Alleviates anxiety

Tested for quality

Other notable and high-quality CBD brand mentions include CBDfx, Hemp Bombs, Green Roads, Pure CBD, Fab CBD, Verma Farms, PlusCBD oil gummies and Koi CBD (most of these are USA-based brands).

Always consult with your doctor before using CBD products as a food supplement as they may have side effects when used with other medications. To stay updated with the latest in the CBD space, we recommend following resources such as HerbMighty and BuyCBD.co.uk.

CBD Gummies U.K. FAQ

Q: How long does it take until I notice the effects of CBD gummies?

When it comes to feeling the health benefits of CBD gummies, they have a relatively fast onset, but everyone is different. In most cases, however, people notice the effects within 15-30 minutes. It may be more or less depending on metabolism, what you have been eating, and many other individual factors.

Q: Are they legal?

All U.K. CBD products can be sold in the U.K. as long as they contain under the legal limit of THC levels.

Q: How do they stack up against CBD oil?

They are each unique. CBD oils kick in slightly faster but also have a short duration. Gummies and other CBD edibles are long lasting and take up to 30 minutes or longer to kick in. It is easier to dose gummies and they are much lower maintenance than the oils.

Q: How many gummies should I eat for a dose?

For the amount of CBD gummies to take, many people take up to 60 mg a day as the maximum dose. It is not uncommon for people to take 20 or 30 mg twice a day. It depends on the person.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.