Places still exist where music fans can gather together to groove. Those places are just digital and accessible on PC, console, and smartphone. Event company Rave Family is turning to Minecraft to put together an electronic-music festival in a world reeling from COVID-19. The event, which Rave Family is calling Electric Blockaloo, will feature over 300 artists from June 25 through June 28.

This is the latest example of performing artists coming up with creative solutions to continue making a living in a world without concerts. To attend the event in Minecraft, you must pay an admission. And artists are involved in selling those tickets. Each performer has their own link that they can provide to fans. If fans buy access to Electric Blockaloo through an artist’s link, that musician will get a bigger cut of that sale.

“Everyone asked us, ‘What’s the new normal?’” event founder Jackie McGuire said. “And that normal is one without large festivals for the foreseeable future. Electric Blockaloo is a place where artists and fans can come together, create shared musical experiences, and reconnect with each other in an immersive way. It’s also much more environmentally friendly than traditional festivals, and a portion of each ticket will help support Bye Bye Plastic, an amazing organization that aims to eliminate single-use plastic from music festivals by 2025.”

Electric Blockaloo has multiple stages featuring artists like Diplo, A-Trak, and Above & Beyond. The Minecraft venues will have multiple areas to explore while the music is happening. This includes spaces like a re-creation of the office from The Office and Red Blocks, which is like Colorado’s Red Rocks amphitheater.

The event plans to reveal its full lineup next week.