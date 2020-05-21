Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming to Nintendo Switch. Lionsgate and ScottGames revealed today that it is launching Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted for the hybrid home/handheld console. Developer Steel Wool Studios handled the port.

You can get Help Wanted from the Nintendo eShop starting today for $30.

This is the non-VR version of the game that originally launched for head-mounted displays. But while you are losing virtual reality as a feature, you’re gaining something just as revolutionary: HD rumble.

Steel Wool Studios is promising that the Switch version’s HD rumble will scare the sense of touch out of your fingers.

But otherwise, this is still the Five Nights at Freddy’s experience that fans know and love. It has you working a lone nightshift at a place where a kid can be a kid. It’s your job to guard the place, but — of course — it turns out that you are actually guarding the world from what’s inside this children’s entertainment center.

As the members of the animatronic band awaken, it’s up to players to track their movement and avoid falling into their grasp. You can do from a control room with multiple surveillance cameras.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is also available for Oculus Rift, Steam, and PlayStation 4.