In the age of Big Data, those who invest in tools to harness data will see significant returns in the future.

Real estate, for instance, could see considerable shifts in the coming years. According to FastCompany, the transition to a more data-driven approach to real estate will help “reshape the markets, bringing new investors into the field and letting landlords expand into new territory.”

Mashvisor analyzes real estate data to find new and lucrative investment properties. This service promises to accomplish months of research in 15 minutes.

With Mashvisor, you can quickly get an overview of the investment opportunities in any city you’re interested in. You’ll get a summary of rental data, historical market performance, property sales histories, and so much more.

This kind of research will make it easy for you to intelligently assess what kind of returns a property will produce and what you’ll need to outperform the rental market.

With this subscription, you can benefit from reliable data sources plus “algorithm-based projections” to ensure a sound investment strategy. Plus, you can use filters for property types and ROI to easily hone in on the investment opportunities you want.

Whether you’re a seasoned real estate veteran or a burgeoning agent, this tool will invariably save you a lot of time and effort over your career. Typically, this Basic, lifetime subscription tier would cost nearly $1,500. But right now, it can be yours for just $30.

