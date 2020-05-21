Razer is unveiling its Razer Blade Pro 17, a new 17-inch laptop with a 300Hz screen and an 8-core Intel Core i7 processor.

The laptop is a “desktop replacement” built for professional gamers, designers, and game developers. The Razer Blade Pro 17 is available now with a 4K, 120Hz display for creators requiring a high-resolution workstation. It also has an option for a full-HD 300Hz screen for gamers needing to see every frame of every match.

The latest version of the Razer Blade Pro series hasn’t changed much on the outside. But on the inside, it has an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H, and it has options for up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics processing unit (GPU) chip. The previous version had a six-core processor.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is very compact as it is only 0.78-inches thick, and it has a 10.24-inch x 15.5-inch chassis. It has super-thin 6-millimeter bezels to keep the overall size down so it can easily fit in a backpack, said marketing manager Eugene Kuo in a press briefing.

“You’ll see more cores, faster screens, and hopefully with that bigger wins,” Kuo said.

The 300Hz refresh rate display is the ideal choice for esports pros who can’t afford to give rivals an edge when it comes to speed in gaming. The increased refresh rate keeps visual sharp and clean in fast-paced sequences making enemies easier to see and text easier to read.

The 17.3-inch full-HD display covers 100% of the SRGB space and comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy. The display is coated with a glare-reducing matte finish.

4K version

Image Credit: Razer

For creators, the 4K 120Hz touch display, available only on the Razer Blade Pro 17, is a good option. The custom calibrated display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space, making it good for designers and photographers. The ultra-high resolution paired with the fast refresh rate is good for editors, allowing them to quickly and smoothly scrub through a timeline or punch-in on a photo.

The processor is capable of running 16 threads and clock speeds up to 5.1GHZ with Intel Turbo Boost and it has a large 16MB cache. The new RTX Super GPU line features up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray-tracing cores for up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs and improved real-time ray tracing performance. That delivers better lighting and shadows in games.

The Blade Pro 17 features a unique vapor chamber cooler for active cooling, paired with an adjacent dual-fan system for additional passive cooling. This reduces both ambient noise and heat.

The Blade Pro 17 has a UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations. Lining the top of the display is an integrated HD webcam allowing streamers to mix up their environment. The camera also features an IR sensor for easy access via Windows Hello.

In addition to the variety of ports and HD webcam, the new Blade Pro 17 features a refreshed keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The new layout reflects a more traditional keyboard layout making for an overall faster and more efficient typing experience. The laptop weighs 6.06 pounds.

Pricing

The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2,600 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q and 300 Hz full HD display. It will be available later this month at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. It will come soon to select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

With the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, it costs $3,200. The high-end model with 1 terabyte of PCIE SSD storage and a 4K 120Hz touch display costs $3,800.