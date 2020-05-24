Gaming brands overall reduced their TV marketing from mid-April to mid-May with a 26.67% decrease in total ad impressions vs. the previous 30-day period. Nintendo continues to lead, but PlayStation is gaining steam; together, the two brands account for over 75% of the industry’s TV ad impressions.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you a monthly report on TV advertising by the gaming industry. These are the ads, and by extension the games, that game marketers have been putting major muscle behind.

Below are the top five most-seen gaming industry TV advertisers from April 16 through May 15.

In total, 19 brands spent an estimated $13.9 million on 43 spots that aired over 6,500 times, resulting in 952.2 million TV ad impressions.

Nintendo takes first place with 413.9 million TV ad impressions generated by 14 spots that ran over 2,700 times. The most-seen ad with 150.9 million impressions was “How We Play: Mario Kart 8,” promoting the Nintendo Switch. Per usual, family-friendly networks Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and Nick generated the highest impressions-counts, while top programs included SpongeBob SquarePants, Big City Greens, and Bunk’d.

Despite only airing spots in the first half of the time period measured, PlayStation takes second place. Its two commercials aired over 1,500 times, resulting in 305.4 million TV ad impressions. The majority of impressions (293 million) came from “Most Hyped Remake,” advertising the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Top programs by impression-count included South Park, Ridiculousness, and The Big Bang Theory; and top networks driving impressions included TBS, Comedy Central, and MTV.

At No. 3: Focus Home Interactive, which ran one spot, “Conquer the Wilderness,” 523 times, generating 100.1 million TV ad impressions. Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, and Food Network were the top three networks by impressions, while top shows included Deadliest Catch, South Park, and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Fourth place goes to GameFly with 55.5 million TV ad impressions generated by six commercials that aired 920 times. “The Noon Train” was its most-seen spot with 23.9 million impressions. Top programs driving impressions included South Park, According to Jim, and Home Improvement, while top networks included Comedy Central, Laff TV, and Nick Toons.

Activision rounds out the ranking with 19.3 million TV ad impressions generated by a single ad, “Call of Duty: Warzone: Comeback,” that ran 25 times. The spot aired on only three networks: ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2, and top shows driving impressions included the 2020 NFL Draft, SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, and SportsCenter.