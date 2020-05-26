Logitech has unveiled the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It’s a long name for a compact wireless keyboard for gamers. As part of the Logitech G brand, the keyboard uses the same core technologies and experience of the Logitech G915, in a smaller tenkeyless form factor.

The G915 TKL uses high-performance Lightspeed wireless technology, Lightsync RGB, and low-profile mechanical gaming switches for an ultra-thin design and an emphasis on precision gameplay. It gets up to 40 hours of battery life, and is one of the thinnest mechanical keyboards on the market.

With all the vital keys for gaming, the Logitech G915 TKL fits into smaller gaming spaces and can be easily carried to LAN events or a friend’s house. It also features a space to store the Lightspeed Wireless dongle on the back of the keyboard. Without the number pad, you get extra space to bring your mouse closer to your keyboard, bring your hands closer together and your body more centered for improved comfort and fit, an important aspect for many gamers.

Image Credit: Logitech

The keyboard lets you play for up to 135 days of nonstop wireless gaming with lighting turned off (assuming 8 hours of play per day). With Lightsync, you can personalize with 16.8 million colors through the Logitech G HUB Advanced Gaming Software. With RGB colorwave enabled, gamers can play for 40 hours nonstop on a single charge.

The G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboards feature Logitech G’s high-performance, low-profile GL mechanical key switches that are half the height of standard mechanical key switches for 25% faster actuation (versus 2.0mm actuation in standard switches) and a more comfortable typing experience, according to the company.

You have your choice of GL Linear, GL Tactile, or GL Clicky switches. The linear version provides a smooth keystroke, while the tactile version gives discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. The clicky version offers an audible typing experience with tactile feedback, so you can annoy roommates proudly.

Pricing and availability

The Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in June for $230.