Silent Hill lives. Developer Behaviour Interactive teamed up with Konami to bring characters from the classic horror franchise into Dead by Daylight. By purchasing the Silent Hill downloadable content for Dead by Daylight, players can add the iconic Pyramid Head monster to the game. The DLC also includes Silent Hill protagonist Cheryl Mason as a new survivor character.

The Silent Hill Chapter launches for Dead by Daylight this month. In addition to the characters, it also introduces Midwich Elementary School as a new map.

This is a big move for both Silent Hill and Dead by Daylight. Konami can keep its old franchise in people’s minds with this DLC. Dead by Daylight is one of the most successful horror games in the world right now. And the games should have a lot of crossover appeal. For Behaviour Interactive, meanwhile, this is yet another fandom that it can bring into its asymmetrical horror action. Dead by Daylight has previously introduced DLC packs for Stranger Things, Scream, and Saw. By regularly adding new content, the game reaches new fans. But Behaviour is also able to continue generating revenue from its most engaged and loyal players as well.

What this means for Silent Hill

The most interesting aspect of this move, however, is what it could say about the future of Silent Hill. Konami has let the series go dormant since cancelling Silent Hills in 2015. The publisher originally planned to have Hideo Kojima work on that game with partners like Guillermo del Toro. But Kojima and Konami had a falling out. Kojima left the company, and the publisher abandoned the project.

During that time, Konami pulled sharply away from major video game releases. It instead focused on mobile games and its popular Pro Evolution Soccer franchise.

But is the return of Silent Hill in Dead by Daylight a sign that the company could bring the game back? It’s possible. Rumors are swirling that the series could return as an early title on PlayStation 5.

If that’s happening, then it wouldn’t hurt to rejuvenate the property with a Dead by Daylight partnership. But we’ll have to wait and see if anything more happens with Silent Hill.