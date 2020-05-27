This has been an odd year so far, to say the least. The COVID-19 pandemic has made many people acutely aware of the germs in their lives and if that sounds like you, then don’t worry. VB Deals is here to disinfect your home and personal space with eight amazing online deals. From everyday face masks to hands-free soap dispensers, these savings will have you feeling better whether you’re sick or not.

With the constant looming threat of COVID-19, this kit has everything you need to stay germ-free no matter where you go. The Super Pack includes a UV light sterilizer, 10 face masks, two portable hand sanitizers, 40 magic towels (add some water for disinfecting face and hands), two sanitizer cards, and two safe Touch N Go keys for opening doors or pushing elevator buttons without making direct contact. The Social Distancing Sanitizing Bundle is on sale right now for more than 50 percent off at just $69.99.

Certified with a 99.9 percent anti-germ rating, this sterilizer wand uses the power of UV light to disinfect and completely sanitize any non-living surface within seconds. Simply turn on the wand and gently sweep it over the area you’d like to clean. It’s really that easy. Your key to a cleaner environment is on sale right now for $69.99, a 40 percent discount.

There is no better time to get your hands on one of the hottest items this year – a thermometer. This infrared, non-contact thermometer is medical-grade and will read temperatures in less than one second. Preventing direct contact is one of the best ways to stop the spread of germs and this thermometer ensures safe distance. Pick up your infrared thermometer for just $69.99, more than half off retail.

Even with stay-at-home orders in place, it’s nearly impossible for many of us to not leave the house for groceries or to work an essential job. When you do need to venture outdoors, make sure you’re protected with the SafeFinger Touch Tool. Open doors, push elevator buttons, carry grocery bags and more with this compact tool made of naturally antimicrobial brass. Get your SafeFinger Touch Tool for just $19.99, 33 percent off of its original price.

When cleaning wipes will only go so far, it’s time to clean your devices with Sanicharge. SaniCharge’s powerful UV-C light rids your device of any harmful bacteria or viruses that may be living on it while charging it using Qi standard wireless charging. Just drop your phone in and watch it gain power as it is bathed in UV light. The SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer is currently on sale for more than 60 percent off at $37.99.

If you want the power of UV light disinfection on-the-go, look no further than the Mini UV Light Bar. Completely sanitize and disinfect your phone, other devices, or just about anything in just ten seconds! The Mini UV Light Bar lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge and eliminates germs and viruses invisible to the naked eye. Protect yourself from harmful bacteria and pick up your Mini UV Light Bar today for just $29.99, a nearly 70 percent discount.

Similar to the Sanicharge, this UV Sterilizer removes the need for any traditional cleaning methods when it comes to your phone, tablet, keys, or anything else that will fit into the unit itself. This futuristic device will also wirelessly charge any capable device placed within it and includes the option of aromatherapy to keep your phone smelling fresh. The 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer is on sale right now for $49.99, 66 percent less than usual.

One of the dirtiest places around the home is soap dispensers. Everyone that uses it must touch the same spot, and though you wash your hands immediately after, viruses and pathogens can stick to unwashed areas and later cause harm. Upgrade your home soap dispenser with the automatic, hands-free foaming soap dispenser from Sophicate. Like those in many public restrooms, this soap dispenser eliminates the need for contact, thereby keeping you safe. Its sleek design is perfect for any bathroom or kitchen, and it’s currently on sale for just $19.99.

