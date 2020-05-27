The PlayStation 5 is just months away from its holiday 2020 launch, but we still don’t know everything about the device. That’s going to change soon. Sony is planning a PS5 event for June 3, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans. Bloomberg is separately corroborating that date.

It’s important to note that this is only the current plan. The company is trying to lock down its promotional efforts for the PS5, but it also knows it must remain flexible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the June 3 reveal should provide the best look yet at the PS5, don’t expect Sony to give away every detail about its next-gen system. The company could withhold price and release timing for another date. The price for the PS5 is still especially subject to fluctuations. Sony wants to launch at a competitive price tag, but it also doesn’t want to take a loss on hardware.

Sony also doesn’t need to go too deep on any games it may show on June 3. The company is planning follow-up events. This includes a State of Play that will focus on both next- and current-gen games. That State of Play has a tentative schedule of early August. Again, this could shift drastically depending on a number of factors.

So then what will Sony show off next week? Expect it to focus on what is possible in next-gen games with the PlayStation 5. The company seems aware of the backlash that Microsoft faced for its first Xbox 20/20 event. Fans were unhappy with the lack of gameplay at that presentation. In response, Sony wants to rely on PS5 games that are actually running on real hardware.