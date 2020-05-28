Company Sets New Standard for Intelligent Automation Delivery Capabilities

NEW YORK & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 29, 2020–

Reveal Group, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation deployments, today announced that it has been recognized by Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) as the first and only certified Double Platinum Capability and Delivery Provider in the world. The result of a five-year partnership, Reveal Group have obtained the highest level of certification a Blue Prism provider can achieve. This comes on the tail of the company’s recent launch of Reveal RoboSuite™, best practice tools to help organizations automate better, which further showcases its commitment to sell and support Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce.

To achieve the Platinum Capability and Delivery Provider certification, Reveal Group met Blue Prism’s rigorous requirements, demonstrating excellence in client support, expanding on the Blue Prism Robotic Operating Model (ROM) and achieving large-scale deployments of over 100 active Digital Workers in production for multiple, leading global enterprises across more than 64 industries. Reveal Group were the first partner globally to achieve Platinum Capability status, receiving over 50 customer satisfaction surveys with an average score of 98 percent.

“Reveal Group has cemented itself as a leading Blue Prism partner,” says Jason Kingdon, Chairman and CEO of Blue Prism. “Their depth of experience and ongoing pursuit to drive best practices has seen them remain at the forefront of deploying and scaling Blue Prism across our customer base. We also encourage our customers to leverage the benefits of their innovative offerings by trialling RoboSuite™ through the Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX).”

“We are honored to be the first Blue Prism partner to achieve Double Platinum status. Since commencing our RPA journey with Blue Prism we have strongly believed that accreditation sets a bar that is good for our team and good for helping organizations new to RPA to select a partner they can rely on. Our RoboSuite™ tools have been instrumental in helping us automate faster and better and have underpinned our success. I am delighted Blue Prism are supporting us to make these available to all Blue Prism customers,” says Ian Crouch, CEO of the Reveal Group. “Double Platinum is an outstanding recognition of the quality of our training, our depth of Blue Prism expertise and our business model, which emphasizes being easy to work with and responsive to our clients. We could not have achieved this accolade if it were not for the 120+ exceptionally talented and dedicated members of our global team.”

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group specializes in deploying and scaling intelligent process automation programs using its Blueprint for Scale™ methodology and Reveal RoboSuite™ tools. They are revolutionizing Operational Management with innovative software. In every instance Reveal Group brings industry-leading experience, unrivalled expertise and a global partner network to support clients. Since 2005 Reveal Group have been at the forefront of applying technology to transform processing, guaranteeing rapid and sustainable results. Across all service industries, Reveal Group are helping teams to maximize productivity and optimize benefits. Learn more at www.revealgroup.com

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism’s vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company’s purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005914/en/

Media

Charley Vokoun

Reveal Group

hello@revealgroup.com