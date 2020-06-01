Activision announced that it has delayed new seasons for its Call of Duty games amid unrest in the U.S.

The nationwide protests erupted and spilled over into violence after the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Sony and Electronic Arts have canceled big events this week, and others may follow suit if things get worse.

Activision said that the new fourth seasons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have been delayed, as well as season seven for Call of Duty: Mobile.

“Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard,” Activision said in a tweet. “We stand alongside you.”

The first response to the tweet was not encouraging, as one player said, “That’s stupid.” A second said, “Good move, I respect it.” And so on, with gamers weighing in as they will.