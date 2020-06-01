Paradox Interactive announced today that it has founded a new studio in Barcelona: Paradox Tinto.

This is the publisher’s seventh studio. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. It has two other locations in Sweden, along with U.S. studios in Berkeley and Seattle and an office in Delft, Netherlands. This expansion now puts Paradox in four countries, and it will aid and lead in the development of future strategy games.

Paradox specializes in strategy games like the Crusader Kings and Europa Universalis series. In fact, Europa Universalis creator Johan Andersson, who has been a part of Paradox Development Studio for over 25 years, will be the studio lead at Barcelona. Paradox Tinto will start by working on the Europa Universalis franchise and then later developer new strategy games.

This expansion for Paradox will create new jobs in the industry.

“The success of our studios over the last few years has allowed us to continually add more capabilities and new ideas, with more games going into active development and more ambitious plans every day,” Paradox chief operating officer Charlotta Nilsson said in the announcement. “We currently have around 70 open positions across our seven studios, with plans to recruit roughly 200 people in 2020 alone.”