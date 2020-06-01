Sony Interactive Entertainment was preparing for a series of events to promote the PlayStation 5.

The first presentation was going to focus on games on June 4, but now Sony is delaying that event until a later date. The company doesn’t want to push out what is essentially one big commercial for a consumer luxury good while protesters around the world are standing up against police brutality.

Here is the full statement from Sony:

We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration. And for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.

This statement came in addition to an earlier tweet speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement: “We denounce systemic racism and violence against the black community. We will continue to work toward a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our black creators, players, employees, families, and friends. #BlackLivesMatter.”

PlayStation 5 and other events get out of the way of protests

Sony is not the only publisher moving its events around. Electronic Arts delayed its big Madden NFL 21 presentation as well as the first reveal of an unannounced game due out later this year.

Companies are likely wise to delay their marketing plans. The protests are dominating the news as they spread across the United States and into countries around the world. No one wants to look like they are either ignoring the protests or trying to capitalize on them.

Los Angeles convention center has been transformed into a military base pic.twitter.com/MsqQKmk6rl — NO JUSTICE NO PEACE (@commieAK47) May 31, 2020

For video game companies, now is typically the time of year that many would head to the Los Angeles Convention center for E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show). But E3 organizers cancelled that gathering due to COVID-19, and now the National Guard is using the LACC as a staging ground.