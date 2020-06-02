AppsFlyer announced it can measure the results of in-app advertising on Facebook gaming campaigns, tracing the growth of revenue associated with a group of users for an app or game to the advertisement that attracted them.

By doing this, ApsFlyer and the Facebook Audience Network are able to calculate the return on advertising spending for game developers or publishers advertising their games. With that, game and app developers are able to more precisely optimize their user acquisition strategy, improving their spending efficiency and assessment of lifetime value (LTV) of users, AppsFlyer said.

This provides gaming and app developers with better tools to acquire quality users. It also helps them understand the ideal experience for those users and ensure long-term engagement and revenue. With the constant growth in the gaming market, greater transparency into in-app revenue is becoming essential for gaming optimization success, AppsFlyer said.

AppsFlyer is able to make the connection between the monetization network, the user acquisition channel, and the mobile attribution data. (The latter is a measurement of which users came from which source, and is the data AppsFlyer began with after launch.) Tracing these connections enables AppsFlyer to tie back the revenue generated to the user acquisition network, thus providing a more holistic, accurate, and complete picture of a customer’s return on investment (ROI).

Previously, monetization revenue from a user acquisition campaign could only be calculated based on averages, leaving gaming marketers to make decisions with incomplete data, AppsFlyer said. Facebook’s API allows for a more precise measurement of the ad revenue generated by a specific cohort of users, yielding a more accurate calculation.

The new campaign-level measurement solution fills a critical gap in the market by helping marketers on Facebook’s platform truly understand whether their return on ad spend is accurate and profitable, said Mat Harris, director of product management for the Facebook Audience Network, in a statement.

Harris said that measurement is the precursor to optimization. And together with AppsFlyer, Facebook has created a product that helps game marketers and publishers understand the effectiveness of ad campaigns they run on the Audience Network platform. He said this helps game developers build sustainable businesses and represents another opportunity to provide them with accurate, granular insight and the right tool to grow and improve their business.

Elad Mashiach, chief partner officer at AppsFlyer, said in a statement that the company is excited to collaborate with the Facebook Audience Network to give gaming marketers a boost so they can perform precise optimization. These marketers can now leverage their attribution data to acquire quality users and drive greater long-term revenue from each dollar spent, he said.