Reports yesterday claimed that Tencent acquired a significant stake in Day Z developer Bohemia Interactive. But the studio clarified this morning that those stories are not accurate. Bohemia chief executive Marek Španěl explained that the company is open to the possibility of partnerships in the future, though.

At the moment, however, Bohemia is still a fully independent studio.

“I just wanted to let you know that the information circulated by various major media sources about Bohemia Interactive acquired by Tencent is not true,” reads Španěl’s statement. “We were talking to numerous potential partners in the past about possible strategic cooperation, and we may do so in the future as well — but as of now, we remain an independent studio.”

While the story isn’t true, the Bohemia executive said he liked the sound of the valuation in the false reports. He said that it “sounds tempting.” Španěl then went on to jokingly (maybe?) ask if anyone had a better offer.

“Anyway, I guess in the meantime, I should get back to work to help our Team Bohemia to continue work on our existing and future games,” writes Španěl. “And last but not least, I want to thank this amazing community for the support over the years. Without you, Arma, DayZ, and Bohemia Interactive could never achieve this major success in the world of games.”

Of course, Tencent continues to invest in game companies, so it seems like only a matter of time before this story ends up true.