News flash: Father’s Day is around the corner. If you haven’t picked up a gift for your dad yet, VB Deals has ten great products that are sure to put a smile on his face. Use coupon code GIFTFORDAD15 and take an extra 15 percent off these already low prices.

GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder

This handy gadget is every golfer’s new best friend. Using GPS data from more than 30,000 golf courses, the GoGolf Rangefinder syncs with your Android or iOS device via Bluetooth and accurately tells you how far you are from the center of the green or how far your last shot was at the press of a button. The thumb-drive-sized device clips easily onto your shirt or cap and supports 35 languages. Pick up a GoGolf Rangefinder today for just $76.49 through VB Deals when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android & iOS

Whether it be that nasty clog in your shower or a clicking sound in your car’s engine, dirty household jobs are practically impossible without the right tools. With the Sinji Borescope, you can get a closer view of those hard-to-reach areas. Simply download the Sinji app on your Android or iOS device, connect the borescope via WiFi, and easily view any area with the 2-meter (6.5 foot) cable that easily snakes past any obstacle. Your dad will thank you and so will your wallet as the Sinji Borescope is currently on sale for an even lower price of just over $25 when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles

With Winc Wine Delivery, you can finally say goodbye to waiting in long lines at the store for a bottle of vino that you’re not even sure you’ll like. Winc’s curated selection of over a hundred wines makes the experience of selecting wine easy and fun so you can spend less time shopping and more time sipping. Order your first 12 bottles today and save more than $80 off of Winc’s $155 list price when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Palmpress Coffee Press

If your dad is more a fan of coffee, look no further than the Palmpress coffee press. Brew up a café-quality cup in your own kitchen with no more pods or paper filters. By utilizing an immersion brewing method, the Palmpress evenly extracts coffee grounds for a perfectly blended cup. Use your own grind size and coffee-to-water ratio and brew a delicious 8-ounce cup wherever you are. The Palmpress is on sale right now through VB Deals for just $35.70 when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car

For all the outdoorsy folks, the CARSULE pop-up cabin by Mogics is the perfect accessory for you. CARSULE provides a cozy 6.5ft high living room that attaches quickly and easily to the back of any car with an upward-swinging tailgate using its adaptive seal. Set up camp anywhere your car will fit with CARSULE, available now for just $254.99 when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light

Speaking of camping, it’s time to step up your campground lighting game from simple tiki torches and bonfires. In addition to the pollutants that these outdoor lighting methods create, they can be a real pain to set up. With the Mogics Coconut, say goodbye to inconvenient, unreliable, and dirty outdoor lighting methods. This spherical, waterproof, self-inflating light looks futuristic and changes between four lighting modes based on your preference. The Mogics Coconut is on sale right now for just $31.99, a discount of nearly 40 percent, when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

Looking for a functional and stylish smartwatch without breaking the bank? Look no further than ChronoWatch. The ChronoWatch is loaded with many features of other smartwatches and fitness trackers for a fraction of the cost. Reach your fitness goals with daily activity and blood oxygen/pressure monitoring; stay in the loop with instant SMS and social media notifications; and control your music and phone calls with a few taps on the 1.4″ touchscreen. The ChronoWatch is on sale right now through VB Deals for just $31.44 when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler

With constant innovation all around us, many products are receiving a much needed digital overhaul and the humble tape measure is not exempt. Bring your measuring game up-to-date with this compact and functional gadget that will replace your old, clunky measuring tape. With a full stainless-steel body, this sleek and modern device is pocket-friendly and tough enough to withstand any project. The high contrast OLED screen displays bright, easy-to-see measurements up to 83’ (or 10 meters in metric mode) and conserves power with up to 18,000 hours of standby time. Easily measure on the go with the Rollova 2.0, available now for just $65.44 when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Vortix Melo Massager + 6 Interchangeable Heads

Since most of us are still spending much of our time stuck inside, many of us need a massage with no way to get one. Thankfully, the Vortix Melo Muscle Massager is here to work out the knots and kinks in your back, neck, legs, or any other problem areas you may have. With six intensity levels and six interchangeable massage heads, you can increase your lymphatic flow and relieve pain within minutes. The Vortix Melo Muscle Massager is currently on sale for just 84.99, more than half off of its original price, when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand

If your dad has been working from home lately, there’s a good chance his neck is hurting from looking down at his computer screen. Thankfully this aluminum laptop stand is here to relieve the inconvenience of hunching over a laptop for several hours a day. Sleek, stylish, and compatible with any laptop or tablet 10”-17”, this stand also absorbs heat to keep your computer running as smoothly as possible. Pick up this aluminum laptop stand for just $25.49, more than 70 percent off of list price, when you use the code GIFTFORDAD15.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.