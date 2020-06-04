Electronic Arts has begun adding more games to Steam. After returning to Valve’s PC-gaming service in October, EA added Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, and more to the Steam store today. The publisher plans to add even more of its games soon.

As part of bringing games back to Steam, EA has also cut prices for its library. You can get Dragon Age: Origins for $5 or Jade Empire: Special Edition for $3.74. Also on Steam today is a promotional image that claims EA Access is coming soon. EA Access is the publisher’s subscription service, and it already revealed it is bringing it to Steam. But it seems like that release is imminent.

EA Access, of course, was a key reason for the company’s return to Steam in the first place. EA’s Netflix-of-games is already available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin. But the company wants to build up its service on a platform with a wider reach on PC.

Image Credit: Steam

Another key aspect of the EA/Steam deal, however, is Apex Legends. And that is one of the games still notably missing from action on Steam. While EA was keen to get EA Access on Steam, Valve was more interested in Apex Legends. That game is still coming, but EA is releasing more of its library in waves.

Other notable omissions include Battlefield V, Sims 4, and Titanfall 2. But those won’t take much longer. EA is planning further waves of game drops on Steam in the coming days and weeks. Expect Battlefield games to hit around the time of EA Play on June 11. Sims 4 will come a week later.