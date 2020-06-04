USgamer is holding a charity stream on Friday, June 5 that’s raising donations for Black Lives Matter, a group dedicated to combating state-sanctioned violence and white supremacy. USgamer is an online gaming publication. Along with having excellent RPG and retro gaming coverage, the site and its staff are all friends of GamesBeat.

The stream will take place on their YouTube channel, which you can find here, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific.

During the event, USgamer will play games with guests from other publications, including IGN, GameSpot, Kinda Funny, Giant Bomb, Spawn on Me, Fanbyte, Vice, GamesIndustry.biz, and VG247. You can find the schedule for the stream below:

10 a.m. Pacific: The Official Kickoff and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics with the USgamer Staff

11 a.m. Pacific: Mario Kart Bonanza with IGN’s Janet Garcia and Matt Kim, GamesIndustry.biz’s Rebekah Valentine, and USG Staff

12 p.m. Pacific: Overcooked 2 with Gamespot’s Jordan Ramée and Jeremy Winslow, Fanbyte’s Nicholas Grayson

1 p.m. Pacific: Mortal Kombat 11 with Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and Imran Khan, Spawn on Me’s Kahlief Adams

2 p.m. Pacific: Axe of the Blood God LIVE with RPGSite and VG247’s Alex Donaldson

3 p.m. Pacific: Ultimate Chicken Horse with GameSpot’s Alessandro Fillari and Michael Higham

4 p.m. Pacific: Golf With Your Friends with Giant Bomb’s Jan Ochoa, Ben Pack, and Abby Russell, Vice’s Gita Jackson

5 p.m. Pacific: Closing Time with USG and Friends

We wish our friends at USgamer and all those participating in the event good luck in raising funds for Black Lives Matter.