The huge Odyssey expansion for Elite: Dangerous coming in early 2021 won’t be VR-compatible “for launch.”

UploadVR confirmed with Frontier Developments that the planet-based addition to its popular cockpit-based space game won’t have VR compatibility, at least at first.

“We’re big fans of VR, and we are truly proud of the amazing experience that we currently offer in Elite Dangerous. However, the new gameplay, mechanics and features that will be introduced with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey means that we had to re-examine if we could deliver that same experience without compromise, which, for launch, means Odyssey will not be VR-compatible,” an email from a Frontier Developments representative explains.

In a follow up email we confirmed that VR support is still an open possibility sometime after launch, “with no defined date,” according to the company.

The Odyssey downloadable content for Elite Dangerous will allow players to disembark their ships and “Explore distant worlds on foot and expand the frontier of known space” and “explore with unrestricted freedom.” Players will be able to “Take on a wide variety of contracts and play your way, from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content.”

There will also be social hubs which are public outposts where players can “Form alliances, procure services, and even find expert support in highly coveted Engineers” as well as upgrade weapons and gear. Odyssey will also include first-person combat.

The game’s recent Carriers update still includes VR support but Odyssey looks like too much of a departure from the cockpit-centered game to make the inclusion of VR an easy update. Still, VR in the base cockpit-based game with its massively multiplayer universe could make for some interesting combinations when the update hits next year.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020