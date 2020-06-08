Sony Interactive Entertainment is going to try this again. The company is planning to reveal a first look at PlayStation 5 games at 1 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, June 11. This will provide fans with the first close look at the software for the upcoming next-gen console.

Sony originally intended to hold this event on June 4, but it postponed the reveal following protests against police in the United States. A week later, the publisher is ready to move ahead even as protests continue. SIE is matching donations made to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement.

But the show must go on because Sony is launching PS5 this holiday. And so it’s time to show fans what they have to look forward to.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

As I’ve reported previously, Sony is using this event to focus on games from first-party and third-party studios. Expect this reveal to emphasize software running natively on the PS5. As for specific games, Sony has done a lot to prevent leaks. It really wants to wow potential customers, and the best way to do that is with a lineup of blockbuster games.

Of course, Sony isn’t the only company moving out of the way of social unrest. Publishers from across the industry pushed various announcements and livestreams to avoid stepping on the message of activists.

I’ve tried to keep track of dates on my calendar on Twitter:

One notable move is Microsoft’s unannounced June Xbox event. The company was aiming to show off the long-rumored, more-affordable Xbox Lockhart around June 9. But it pushed those plans all the way to August — at least for now. Microsoft doesn’t want to go before Sony’s Thursday event.

Now that the PS5 game reveal livestream has a new date, however, things could change at Microsoft once again.