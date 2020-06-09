Bungie laid out the future of Destiny 2 today, revealing Beyond Light. It comes out September 22. The expansion has players going to Europa, the frozen moon of Jupiter. The stream started with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the same amount of time that George Floyd had an officer’s knee pinned to his neck before his death.

Destiny 2 came out in 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Initially, Activision published the online multiplayer shooter, but Bungie took over in 2019. Bungie updates Destiny 2 with seasonal content available via an annual pass along with larger expansions. The last big expansion, Shadowkeep, came out in October 2019. The game also came out for Stadia in 2019.

As the name implies, Beyond Light has players using powers inspired by the darkness. It’s called stasis, and it’s a new, fourth elemental damage type that has an ice-based aesthetic. This is the first time the series has gotten a new damage type.

Bungie also revealed two other expansions for the future. The Witch Queen comes in 2021, and Lightfall will follow in 2022. Bungie also noted that it is working on its seasonal pass approach, hoping to lessen the feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out).

The developers also noted that Destiny 2 will run at 60 FPS on next-gen consoles. And if you own Destiny 2 on PS4, you’ll get it and any expansions you own for free on PlayStation 5. The same goes for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Destiny 2 will also support inter-generational play, meaning PS4 and PS5 (or Xbox One and Xbox Series X) players can group up together. In the future, Bungie is hoping to get total crossplay working.

Bungie also noted that the game is getting so big that it is becoming difficult to update and support. The studio does not want to start over and create a sequel. Instead, it will begin to cycle out old content from Destiny 2 whenever a new expansion comes out. Content put in the vault can come back later, including stuff from the original Destiny. For example, the Cosmodrome location from the first Destiny, along with three Strikes, will come to Destiny 2 later this year. Beyond 2020, the Vault of Glass raid will appear in Destiny 2.

If all of that sounds too far off for you, a new dungeon is coming to the game today.